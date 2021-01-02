Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

BNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BNL traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $19.58. 221,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,867. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.52. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

