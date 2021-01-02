Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.49. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.84. 254,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,891.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 106.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 29.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

