Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.35 Million

Equities analysts expect The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to announce sales of $14.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.75 million and the lowest is $14.00 million. The Bank of Princeton reported sales of $11.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $53.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $53.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $53.71 million, with estimates ranging from $51.72 million to $56.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 million.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Bank of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

