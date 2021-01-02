Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) to post sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Camping World reported sales of $964.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 270.25% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CWH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:CWH traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.51. Camping World has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $13,983,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Camping World by 109.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $8,713,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camping World by 109.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 588,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 307,215 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $8,601,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

