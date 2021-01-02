Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT at $92.25

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVAV. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,130. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.92.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

