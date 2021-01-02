Brokerages Set Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Target Price at $72.38

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.38.

BKH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BKH traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.45. The stock had a trading volume of 345,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,188. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $87.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.5% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 138,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Black Hills by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Black Hills by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

