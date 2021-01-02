Brokerages Set Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$140.27

Shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$145.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$137.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) from C$140.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

CNR stock opened at C$139.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$140.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$135.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.39 billion and a PE ratio of 29.35. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of C$92.01 and a 12 month high of C$149.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway Company will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.71, for a total value of C$907,251.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,150,109.95. Also, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 36,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.26, for a total transaction of C$5,344,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,007,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,470,472,623.12. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,822 shares of company stock worth $20,551,782.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNR.TO) Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

