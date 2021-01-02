Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $71.08

Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,065,994. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.53.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

