Brokerages Set Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) PT at $17.00

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.77. 93,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,886. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $521.17 million, a PE ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

