Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) PT at $5.17

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,341,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,280,000 after buying an additional 1,181,174 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $663,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 754,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $793.66 million, a P/E ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

