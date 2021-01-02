Brokerages Set Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) PT at €9.59

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.59 ($11.28).

A number of research firms recently commented on ENI. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €8.58 ($10.09). 15,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. Eni S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 52 week high of €14.40 ($16.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.85. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15.

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.