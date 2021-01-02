Brokerages Set Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Price Target at $4.75

Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

GMLP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

GMLP traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 709,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,131. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 9.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,729,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 405,866 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 28.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

