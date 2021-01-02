Brokerages Set Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Target Price at $106.80

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.11. 127,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,164. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $106.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.67 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $1,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,227 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara R. Dial sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $210,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,211 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,045. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,841.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 100,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

