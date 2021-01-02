Brokerages Set Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target at $39.40

Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,188,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth $14,034,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 493,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 87.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 327,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 152,352 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.18. 358,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. Hibbett Sports has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a market cap of $766.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 26.38%. Equities analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

