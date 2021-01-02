Brokerages Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price at $78.56

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.56.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $362,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,533.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Hologic by 37.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth $37,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 776.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. The company had a trading volume of 798,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

