Brokerages Set Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) PT at $19.17

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,519,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,756,000 after purchasing an additional 530,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,179,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,519,000 after acquiring an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 291,317 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 125,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

HOMB opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

