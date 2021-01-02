Brokerages Set K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) PT at $8.71

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.71.

KNTNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from $7.75 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.00. 213,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,365. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

