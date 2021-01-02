Brokerages Set LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Target Price at $123.40

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.40.

LGIH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $105.85. The stock had a trading volume of 201,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,681. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average of $109.71. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.53.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.29. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of March 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, and West Virginia.

