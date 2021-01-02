Brokerages Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT at $27.25

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $4,584,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter worth $2,045,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $2,470,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 390,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEW stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. 123,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.36. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.