Brokerages Set Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT at $13.85

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.85.

SMMCF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF remained flat at $$10.57 during trading hours on Friday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $11.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

