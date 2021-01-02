Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) PT at $59.70

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.70.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $58.50 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE SLF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 461,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,641. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

