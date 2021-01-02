Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Partners Value Investments LP increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Value Investments LP now owns 128,758,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,236,156,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919,512 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 98.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,861,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 41.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,325,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,125.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In related news, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 2,129,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

