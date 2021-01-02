Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BRO traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.41. 900,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

