BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts predict that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. BRP posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP by 329.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after buying an additional 2,809,474 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in BRP by 4.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,442 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 316.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BRP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,446 shares during the period. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,377. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 3.03.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

