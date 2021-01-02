Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Shares Up 5.2%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) shot up 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.54. 59,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 78,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50.

About Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

