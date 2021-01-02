BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

BWXT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $60.28 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $70.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,737.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $915,742. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,734,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,924,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,643,000 after buying an additional 710,792 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,819,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,470,000 after buying an additional 202,774 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after buying an additional 173,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

