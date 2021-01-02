C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Up 2.7%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI)’s stock price rose 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.69 and last traded at C$2.69. Approximately 7,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 34,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.62.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.04 million and a P/E ratio of 56.04.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) (CVE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eliahu Tzion Fathi sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.73, for a total value of C$28,938.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$926,562. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $39,986.

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CMI.V) Company Profile (CVE:CMI)

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive, as well as for the transportable platforms.

