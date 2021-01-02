Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Macquarie upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesars Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.78.

Shares of CZR opened at $74.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. Caesars Entertainment has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.12.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($6.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($3.77). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $115,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,399 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 459.4% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 14,958,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,284,687 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,718,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,480 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,747,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,235,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after buying an additional 75,750 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

