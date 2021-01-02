California State Teachers Retirement System Has $181,000 Holdings in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveXLive Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in LiveXLive Media during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 31.86% of the company’s stock.

LIVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 14,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,493.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 19,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 101,477 shares of company stock valued at $247,877. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $236.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.89.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveXLive Media Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

