California State Teachers Retirement System Has $199,000 Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAP. Santander upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.65. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 81.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $220.25.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $929.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.