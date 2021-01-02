California State Teachers Retirement System Has $224,000 Position in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trecora Resources were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trecora Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Trecora Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Trecora Resources by 305.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Trecora Resources by 363.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.75. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

TREC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Trecora Resources Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

