California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of Spero Therapeutics worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 90.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 182.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $30,494.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 401,695 shares of company stock worth $5,758,891. 17.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $527.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.64. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.39% and a negative net margin of 715.20%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPRO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.