California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 10,895 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,808 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 120,853 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 5.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

