Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) (LON:CMB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) (LON:CMB)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.24. Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 2,316,016 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.26.

About Cambria Africa plc (CMB.L) (LON:CMB)

Cambria Africa Plc and its subsidiaries provide payments systems and business process outsourcing and payroll services in Zimbabwe. It manufactures and distributes industrial solvents and mining chemicals. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

