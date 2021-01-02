Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Gap Up to $4.38

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.38, but opened at $5.80. Canaan shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 291,888 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Canaan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $929.08 million and a P/E ratio of 9.41.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

