Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Receives $41.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $56.42.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 149.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,276,000 after buying an additional 661,027 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

