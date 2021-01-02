Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.78.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $34.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CBWBF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

