CanYaCoin (CAN) Trading 33% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 144.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, IDAX and Bancor Network. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $34,867.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Bancor Network, IDAX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

