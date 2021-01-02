Cardstack (CARD) Price Up 34.8% This Week

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 22.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Cardstack has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $141,726.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, CoinEx and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00037004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00260371 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024898 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $610.19 or 0.01847687 BTC.

About Cardstack

CARD is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

