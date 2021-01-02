Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL.L) (LON:CIHL) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL.L) (LON:CIHL) traded down 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 39.75 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.75 ($0.52). 32,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 37,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.75 ($0.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £53.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 48.51.

About Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL.L) (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. It operates through Financial Services and Corporate. It offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited (CIHL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.