Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

CABGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an in-line rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $18.49 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

