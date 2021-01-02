Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSV. BidaskClub upgraded Carriage Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carriage Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $84.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melvin C. Payne purchased 29,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $870,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,409 shares in the company, valued at $38,107,658.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $35,439.04. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,333 shares of company stock worth $98,102. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 525.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carriage Services by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

