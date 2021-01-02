Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $2,090,700.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $583,975.00.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $67.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.36. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -394.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 49.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 22.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 160,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

