Castweet Hits Market Cap of $462,424.24 (CTT)

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Castweet token can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castweet has a total market cap of $462,424.24 and approximately $58,880.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.04 or 0.00311963 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000092 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00200289 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001561 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com.

Castweet Token Trading

Castweet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

