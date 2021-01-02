CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

CBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

CBTX stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. CBTX has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $633.80 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBTX by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CBTX by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in CBTX by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in CBTX by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBTX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

