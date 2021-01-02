Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.86

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.86 and traded as low as $22.10. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at $23.05, with a volume of 93,949 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34. The stock has a market cap of £124.48 million and a P/E ratio of -3.49.

In related news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100,000 ($2,743,663.44).

About Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

