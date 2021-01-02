Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.53

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and traded as high as $4.69. Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 120,963 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on CIA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised their price target on Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) from C$5.35 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.13.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$310.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$271.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.5233121 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Limited (CIA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

