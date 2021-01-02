Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,043 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,043 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 28.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

OCUL stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.27. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

