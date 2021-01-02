Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Loop Industries worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Loop Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Loop Industries by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Loop Industries by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Loop Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,210,000. Institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

LOOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Loop Industries news, CFO Nelson Gentiletti acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,326.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurence G. Sellyn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at $94,027.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of $350.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.20. Loop Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

