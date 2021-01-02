Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,932 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $53,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 16.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

CRK stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.